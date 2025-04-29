Game of Thrones: Kingsroad Release Date Announced

Game of Thrones became a cultural phenomenon when HBO adapted the fantastic tale of A Song of Ice and Fire for television. Although the series went on a streak of successful seasons, the ending left many fans disappointed and desiring more. Thankfully, every disappointed Game of Thrones fan can relive the world of Westeros in Game of Thrones: Kingsroad. After what seems like an eternity, we also finally have a Game of Thrones Kingsroad release date.

Image Credit: Netmarble (via YouTube/GameOfThrones: Kingsroad, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is set to release on May 21, 2025, on PC, Android, and iOS. This new action adventure RPG will feature a retelling of the original story from the perspective of a common Northerner.

The game takes place after Jon Snow returns from beyond the Wall and becomes the Commander of the Night’s Watch. Jon Snow himself tasks the player to garner allies from the leading houses of Westeros to fight the Night King and the hordes of undead. Alongside Jon Snow, other known characters like Ramsay Bolton, Varys, and Olenna Tyrell, among others, also make an appearance in the game.

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad will also feature a ton of action, including boss fights against mythical creatures like Dragons, unicorns, and the iconic white walkers. The game will also completely support cross-play between all the supported platforms.

