Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 Comes with a Really Old Chipset

Samsung has decided to expand its “FE” smartphone lineup but not with the Galaxy S22 FE (which would have made more sense). The company has launched the Galaxy S20 FE 2022 in Korea. However, it comes with quite an old chipset, some more tweaks, and a lower price tag. Here are the details.

Galaxy S20 FE 2022: Specs and Features

This 2022 edition of the Galaxy S20 FE looks similar to the original model with a rectangular rear camera hump and a center-placed punch-hole screen. In fact, the phone comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, similar to the 2020 model.

Another similarity is the inclusion of the Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is really old for 2022. It also comes equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with support for possible storage expansion.

The camera part is also the same. There are three cameras at the back, including a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The one at the front is rated at 32MP.

The device gets its fuel from a 4,500mAh battery, which is the same as the Galaxy S20 FE (both 4G and 5G models). Now, you must be wondering what exactly is the difference. There are three. Firstly, the device doesn’t come with in-box AKG earphones, and secondly, it only has three color options: Cloud Lavender, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White.

Price and Availability

The third (and major) difference is the price. The new Galaxy S20 FE 2022 is priced at 699,600 won (around Rs 43,500), which is 200,000 won lesser than the price of the original Galaxy S20 FE. Although, you should know that the 2020 S20 FE model has seen several discounts since it launched.

The device is available via KT and LG U+ but not via SK Telecom, as per a Korean blog Naver. However, we don’t if it will reach other markets. Plus, there’s no word on the device’s software update cycle. Whatever the case is, going for this model doesn’t even make sense right now when there are numerous options like the S21 FE, the Galaxy A73 5G, and more options to go for. Do let us know your thoughts on this new launch in the comments below!