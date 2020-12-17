Xiaomi is wrapping up 2020 with the launch of one final Redmi 9 series smartphone in India. After a week of teasers, the Redmi 9 Power has launched in India today. Redmi 9 Power is a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 9 4G that launched in China only a few weeks ago. Redmi 9 Power boasts a Snapdragon chipset, quad-cameras, and a massive battery at a sub-Rs. 12,000 price in India.

Redmi 9 Power: Specifications

The device includes a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The panel has Gorilla Glass 3 protection and an 8MP selfie sensor housed in a waterdrop notch at the top. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side and doubles as the power button.

Turning our attention to the shiny polycarbonate back panel, Redmi 9 Power sports a huge Redmi branding that runs parallel to the camera island. The quad-camera setup is helmed by a 48MP primary camera. You will also find an 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro lens onboard. Xiaomi loves to increase the camera count by sneaking in a 2MP macro lens in most of its budget offerings.

Further, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset. You will find 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage onboard. The highlight of the Redmi 9 Power is the humongous 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast-charging. But, you get a 22.5W charger in the box. The smartphone is also equipped with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Hi-res Stereo speakers.

Price and Availability

Redmi 9 Power has been priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB+64GB base variant in India whereas the 4GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs. 11,999. It will be available to buy in four color variants, namely Mightly Black, Blazing Blue, Fiery Red, and Electric Green.

The smartphone will go on sale starting from 22nd December, exclusively on Mi.com and Amazon India. It will also be available at popular offline retail stores.