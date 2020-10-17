Just over a month after it announced the Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker at its ‘Life Unstoppable’ virtual event, Samsung has launched the device in India. The Galaxy Fit 2 comes with a number of upgrades over its first-generation counterpart, including a larger screen and a bigger battery. It retains the sensors, connectivity options and water-resistance of its predecessor, but most importantly, sports a killer price-tag.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Features and Specifications

The Galaxy Fit 2 features a 1.1-inch 3D AMOLED 3D Glass color display with 450 nits peak brightness, making it larger and brighter than the 0.95-inch panel on its predecessor. It also comes with a front touch button for navigation. The device also sports a much bigger 159mAh battery that the company claims could last up to 21 days on a single charge. The original Fit came with a 120mAh unit that the company claimed could offer up to 7 days of constant use.

In terms of features, the device has up to five activity tracking features including calories burnt, heart rate monitor and distance traveled. It can also track nearly 90 more workouts with presets from the Samsung Health App. The device is also capable of monitoring sleep and you get a sleep score based on your sleep patterns. Additionally, the Fit 2 also features Stress Tracking and offers quick access to your phone’s music player.

Another notable feature of the Galaxy Fit 2 is its 5ATM water resistance and a ‘Water Lock’ mode that enables users to take it for swimming sessions. The device comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and can sync with both iPhones and Android devices. The tracker also offers up to 70 watch faces and 12 dedicated widgets for customization.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 has been priced at Rs. 3,999 in India, which is not only lower than its $69 (~Rs. 5,000) pricing in the US, but a fraction of the mammoth Rs. 9,990 price-tag that the first-gen Galaxy Fit came with in India. It is being offered in Black and Scarlet colors and, is up for purchase via Amazon, Samsung.com and select offline retail stores.