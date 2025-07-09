Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 Go Official with Some Major Upgrades

After what feels like an endless barrage of leaks and rumors, Samsung has finally lifted the curtain off its new foldables at the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York. The South Korean brand unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, featuring larger displays, a thinner design, and the latest internals. Want to know what else is new? Here is a detailed breakdown of the specs and pricing.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Specifications

Let’s start with Samsung’s flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which ditches the narrow design for a bigger screen real estate. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ front and an 8-inch inner screen with a 3K resolution. Both are Dynamic AMOLED panels that can switch between 1-120 Hz refresh rates. The outer screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, while the larger display gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 3.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. It’s the same chipset they used in the Galaxy S25 lineup. This guarantees top-notch performance, especially when paired with 12GB and 16 GB of RAM.

It features an Advanced Armor Aluminum frame and an IP48 rating to prevent the phone from minor splashes. The design has also been trimmed this time around, and it weighs only 215 grams. Looks like Samsung has finally learned a lesson or two from its Chinese competition. Despite this, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a battery capacity of 4,400 mAh.

For optics, it comes with a 200 MP main camera + 12 MP ultrawide + 10 MP telephoto lens at the back. The main selfie shooter on the cover display remains the same 10 MP camera. But the internal 4 MP lens gets an upgrade to 10 MP as well. Honestly, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 just seems like an international version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition launched in Korea last year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Specifications

The smaller Galaxy Z Flip 7 also brings bigger displays, with a 4.1-inch cover screen and a 6.9-inch Full HD+ panel on the inside. Both displays are AMOLED with 120 Hz refresh rate, though only the main screen gets support for LTPO technology. Additionally, the main panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Like its bigger brother, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 has been trimmed down to 6.5mm open and 13.7mm folded. This makes it one of the thinnest flip-style foldable out there, beating out Moto’s Razr 60 Ultra. It also features an IP48 dust and water protection rating and an Armor Aluminium build.

The shocking part is that Samsung managed to fit a larger 4,300 mAh cell. This is a 300 mAh bump over last year’s model. This does contribute to the 188-gram weight of the clamshell foldable. Since we are on the topic of battery, both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Z Flip 7 can charge up to 50% in 30 minutes with a 25W charger. Both also support Fast Wireless Charge 2.0.

For some reason, Samsung has opted to go with its Exynos 2500 chipset to power this device. It isn’t clear why they did not go with the Qualcomm route and opted for their in-house processor instead. That said, the camera setup on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 remains the same as last year’s Z Flip 6. It has a 50 MP main + 12 MP ultrawide setup, and a 10 MP selfie shooter.

These devices will be the first Samsung phones to come out of the box running One UI 8 based on Android 16. As is the norm with Samsung flagships lately, they will get 7 years of software updates.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7: Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts at $1,999.99 and will be available in 12 GB + 256 GB and 12 GB + 512 GB, and 16 GB + 1 TB RAM and storage options. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is priced at $1,099.99 for the base 12 + 256 GB variant and goes up to 12 + 512 GB.

You can get the Z Fold 7 in three colorways: Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, and Jet Black. Similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 has three distinct themed options, including Blue Shadow, Jet Black, and Coral Red. If you head to Samsung.com, you can pick up an exclusive Mint color option for both devices.