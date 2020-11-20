Samsung announced the Galaxy Fit 2 at its ‘Life Unstoppable’ virtual event in September and brought the fitness tracker to India in October. The company is now rolling out a new software update to the Galaxy Fit 2 that comes with some much-needed bug fixes and improvements.

According to Tizen Help, the update’s build number is R220XXU1ATK5 and has a size of 0.7MB. It is now rolling out for Galaxy Fit 2 devices in India. After you install this update, the fitness band will no longer take you to the clock face if the screen turns off in timer mode. Moreover, the update optimizes motion recognition when you stop or resume exercises and stops vibration notifications during exercises.

Another improvement in this update is with the duration of alarm vibration. Going forward, the alarm will last longer, which in turn increases the chances of users waking up with the vibration. However, this could slightly take a hit on the gadget’s overall battery life. Take a look at the official changelog below:

Changing to the clock screen after the screen turns off during timer operation has been fixed.

When stopping/resuming exercise, motion recognition is optimized and vibration notification is removed.

The alarm vibration time is now longer.

Improved system stability and reliability

If you have a Galaxy Fit 2, you can install the update from the Galaxy Wearable app. All you have to do is open the app and head to ‘Band software update’. We could expect Samsung to expand the availability of the update to other regions in the coming weeks.