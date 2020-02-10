Samsung is expected to refresh its Galaxy Buds with its successor Galaxy Buds+ at the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled to take place tomorrow in San Francisco. We know almost everything about the upcoming truly wireless earbuds, thanks to the specifications sheet leaked by reliable tipster Evan Blass.

Galaxy Buds+: Specs and Features

Design

From a design point of view, the Galaxy Buds+ highly resemble their predecessor Galaxy Buds. The dimensions of the Galaxy Buds+ are exactly the same as the Galaxy Buds but the earbuds weigh more at 6.3 grams as opposed to the 5.6 grams seen on its previous-generation counterpart. There are touch controls on the earbuds for media playback controls and triggering Spotify. The earbuds will be available in Black, White, Blue, and Red color variants.

Connectivity

As far as the connectivity goes, the Galaxy Buds+ come with support for Bluetooth 5 connectivity. Unlike the Galaxy Buds, you can connect these earbuds with multiple devices at the same time. There are two-way dynamic speakers and three mics for improved calls. The mics are expected to improve the efficiency of the Ambient mode as well.

Battery Life

One of the major improvements Samsung has made with the Galaxy Buds+ has got to be in terms of battery life. The company promises 11 hours of playback time with the earbuds, which is almost twice of what the Galaxy Buds offers. Combined with the case, the company promises up to 22 hours of playtime. The duration gets reduced to 7.5 hours and 15 hours as far as talk time is concerned.

Charging

Galaxy Buds+ is expected to come with 85mAh battery in the buds and 270mAh battery in the case. The earbuds are tipped to offer 60 minutes of playtime in just 3 minutes of charging. Like the Galaxy Buds, the upcoming Galaxy Buds+ will support Qi wireless charging.

Software Support

You can use the Galaxy Buds+ with your iPhone running iOS10+ and Android phones running on Lollipop and above. With the Galaxy Buds+, Samsung offers dedicated apps on both Android and iOS to customize and finetune the buds to suit your preference.

Price

When it comes to the pricing, the Galaxy Buds+ are expected to retail at a price of $149, a $20 jump from its predecessor. We will be testing out the Galaxy Buds+ when it comes out to let you know if the increased cost is worth your money and hence, stay tuned for our review.

On top of all these, Roland Quandt from WinFuture already has a Galaxy Buds+ even before Samsung has launched the earbuds. He has posted a hands-on video that you can check out below.

So, are you excited to get your hands on the Galaxy Buds+? Let us know in the comments.

Featured Image Courtesy: Evan Blass