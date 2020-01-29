Mere days after the launch of the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite in India, Samsung is pushing ahead with the expansion of its mid-range lineup. The Galaxy A51 has launched today in India as a successor to the Galaxy A50s from a couple of months ago. This mid-range phone was first unveiled in Vietnam back in December and features a number of upgrades including a centered punch-hole design and quad-cameras.

Galaxy A51: Specs and Features

For the Galaxy A51, Samsung sticks to a 3D glasstic build that we’ve already seen on its predecessor. There’s also the prism pattern on board that was added to the Galaxy A50s, along with a rectangular camera bump.

Turning our attention to the front, Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio, 2400 x 1080pixels resolution, and 87.4% screen-to-body ratio. There’s a centered punch-hole onboard that new Samsung phones have become synonymous with over the past few months. You will find a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie camera houses in the punch-hole and an in-display fingerprint sensor at the bottom.

Samsung may have upgraded the display and cameras (more on this below) but Galaxy A51 is powered by the same Exynos 9611 chipset that we find on its predecessors. The company has used the same chipset for 3 variants now and it’s a bit disappointing. The chipset here is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1 terabyte via a dedicated microSD card slot.

In the camera department, the Galaxy A51 features a 48MP (f/2.0) primary camera, coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle with 123-degree FOV, a dedicated 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. It’s arranged in an L-shape inside the rectangular camera bump, which will be a thing in 2020 (hint: Galaxy S20 series).

Galaxy A51 also comes equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery pack with 15W super-fast charging technology support. You get all essential connectivity options and Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 software experience out-of-the-box. You can check out the best new features in OneUI 2.0 right here.

Price and Availability

Galaxy A51 comes in a single 6GB+128GB variant that has been priced at Rs. 23,999 in India. It will be available in 3 attractive color variants, namely Prism Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink. The smartphone will go on sale from 31st January via both online and offline channels.

Samsung also plans to launch an 8GB variant of the Galaxy A51 in India but it will come sometime later down the road. So, what are your opinions on the pricing? Let us know in the comments down below.