Epic Games CEO Reacts to “Fake” KFC Fortnite Collab Skin Concept

Of all the things that could happen in 2026, the last thing anyone expected was KFC reaching out to Fortnite for a collab, and yet, it, too, has come to pass. It would seem that the good colonel wants to be part of the Megaverse. Given that there was a Fortnite Digger collab, nothing is off the ‘dinner table’ anymore. However, this surprisingly caught the attention of Epic Games’ CEO, Tim Sweeney, who took to social media to slam KFC.

KFC Fortnite Collab Could Be ‘Finger Licking Good’, but Sweeney Slams It ‘Fake’

On October 28, 2026, the official KFC France X account posted what seems to be an AI-generated image of Harland David “Colonel” Sanders, dressed in white and holding a chicken bucket, with the caption, “We want our (Fortnite) skin too. Who’s got a contact?” With Fortnite Treasure Hunters drawing near, it would seem that everyone wants to be part of the greatest adventure of a lifetime.

Users immediately jumped on the bandwagon and began asking Epic Games to make the KFC Fortnite collab a reality. Some went as far as wanting McDonald’s and Wendy’s mascots, Ronald McDonald and Wendy, respectively, in-game, too. Given that we have food-themed Fortnite skins, these wouldn’t be too outlandish.

Among the playful banter, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney entered the chat, reshared the post, and opened with a statement that read, “New fake collab lol.” This irked a few users, who pointed out that the brand merely wanted a collab and posted a concept of what the KFC Colonel Sanders collab skin could look like in Fortnite. There was nothing inherently ‘fake’ about it, at least nothing like the fake ‘Fortnite AI Skins’ story.

Image Credit: X/KFCFrance

In the meantime, Tim Sweeney also went off on a different tangent about how different KFC tastes around the world, saying: “So how does French KFC compare to American KFC? On recent travels, I’ve found Seoul KFC the best so far – including exclusive ultra-spicy dark meat tenders.”

While a few users replied stating their preference for KFC, others slammed Tim for being harsh towards the post. ThomasStrpl on X replied to the post, saying, “They’re just saying they want a skin; this is not a fake collab.” While this is the general sentiment, unless Epic Games confirms a KFC Fortnite collab, this will remain a concept.

That being said, with Fortnite collaborating with everyone and everything at this point, a KFC collab wouldn’t be too far-fetched to imagine. Look at things this way: if the Fortnite One Piece collab can become a reality, who’s to say we don’t eventually see Colonel Sanders getting some Victory Royales?