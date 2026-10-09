Fortnite Fans Slam “Downgraded” Chun-Li and Ryu Skins in New Street Fighter Movie Collab

Fortnite fans are quite critical when it comes to their favorite characters being turned into in-game skins, and the latest topic of discussion is the new Street Fighter Movie skins. The official Street Fighter Movie X account teased Ryu and Chun-Li skins on October 9, 2026, and fans were quick to spot some drastic changes made to the beloved video game characters, which they slammed as “massive downgrades.”

The video featured Andrew Koji (who plays Ryu) and Callina Liang (who plays Chun-Li) from the movie showcasing their in-game skins. However, fans who already know that Fortnite has Chun-Li and Ryu skins in the game, but the design is closer to the Street Fighter games, has caused an upset in the community.

Image Credit: X / rasenburst

Of course, it’s not just Chun-Li’s assets that players have their eyes on; it’s Ryu’s muscular structure from the original skins vs. the more “realistic” version of Koji’s Ryu that has them all turnt up. According to one fan, when comparing the older Ryu Street Fighter Fortnite skin to the newer one, it’s the “downgrade of the century.”

His overtly large, muscular body has been reduced to normal proportions, which takes away his flair. It’s the equivalent of giving the Peely skins in Fortnite more human-like proportions. Despite the newer version of Ryu being more lifelike, it’s clear that fans prefer the video game aesthetics.

Furthermore, Chun-Li fans like EvrythingsJake wrote on X: “New Chun-Li looks like she’d come in 20th place at a Chun-Li cosplay contest.” Popular Fortnite leaker HYPEX even chimed in on X, saying: “The realism in these ones specifically makes them look like PUBG skins and I can’t unsee it.”

Epic could only hope that this won’t stop everyone from purchasing the new Street Fighter movie collab skins from the Fortnite Item Shop. However, the reception is not what Epic Games expected, especially considering one of the skins is Chun-Li, who is one of the fan-favorite Fortnite skins yet.