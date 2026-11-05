Fortnite Kasane Teto Icon Collab Coming with Festival Season 16

Fortnite has officially announced the next star for Festival Season 16, and it’s none other than Kasane Teto. Initially created as an April Fool’s Day joke in 2008, this diva has gone on to become one of the most recognizable virtual singers. Kasane Teto makes her collab debut in Festival Season 16 on November 12, 2026, and takes over from Lil Tecca, who headlined Fortnite Festival Season 15.

Kasane Teto Arrives in Fortnite Festival and Battle Royale Next Week

Kasane Teto is not just going to headline the next Fortnite Festival, but also feature in-game as an NPC in BR mode. She was first showcased via the Fortnite Lil Uzi Vert collab teaser, and later fully revealed in the official Treasure Hunters reveal trailer. Many assumed she would be part of the Fortnite Treasure Hunters Battle Pass, but now we know that Epic Games had other plans for her.

In addition to getting her own Music Pass for Festival Season 16, the Kasane Teto collab will feature cosmetics in the Fortnite Item Shop. If you haven’t subscribed to Fortnite Crew or don’t want to purchase the Music Pass, this is going to be the next best option for you.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Speaking of options, as part of the Kasane Teto collab, there is also going to be a new Fortnite Treasure Hunters Sprite related to her coming later this Mini Season. It currently has no name, but based on Fortnite leaks, we do have an idea of how it could work. It seemingly spawns a small Friend Zone Bubble on you when activated that lasts 15 seconds.

When within this Friend Zone Bubble, players take no damage from inside or outside. If you want to celebrate after finding the Pirate Shop Token Access in Fortnite, you can pop a Friend Zone Bubble for the occasion. Just remember that it doesn’t last forever, and after a while, the protective barrier will fade.

That’s about all we can tell you about the upcoming Kasane Teto collab for Fortnite Festival Season 16. More details will be shared later this week, including Music Pass cosmetics, a refurbished look of the Main Stage, and other nitty-gritty details. Until then, keep up the search for the Pirate Shop Token and remember to attend Fortnite Treasure Hours this weekend to improve your odds of finding riches.