All New Sprites in Fortnite Treasure Hunters Right Now

Sprites are back in Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini Season, and all of them are “Pirate-Themed,” which comes as no surprise. It would seem that Epic Games is going to ensure Sprites remain in the spotlight for as long as possible. If you’re interested in learning about these tiny critters, here’s everything you need to know about Sprites in Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini Season.

How Many New Sprites Are There in Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini Season?

As of Fortnite update 43.00, there are a total of 35 Sprites you can claim in the Treasure Hunters Mini Season, with 13 of them being “Base” variants. All, except one of them, are part of the Fortnite One Piece collab.

How to Get Sprites in Fortnite Treasure Hunters

Similar to Override, there are multiple ways to get all Sprites in Fortnite Treasure Hunters. However, to keep things simple, we’re going to explain the two most common methods to get Sprites in Fortnite.

Searching Chests : The easiest way to get Sprites in Fortnite Treasure Hunters is by searching chests. Taking into account that you need to search them to get weapons/items from the Fortnite loot pool, this method is passive.

: The easiest way to get Sprites in Fortnite Treasure Hunters is by searching chests. Taking into account that you need to search them to get weapons/items from the Fortnite loot pool, this method is passive. Interacting With Wanted Posters: The newest method to get Sprites in Fortnite Treasure Hunters is by interacting with Wanted Posters. They provide you with a “Sprite Treasure Map,” which leads you to a Buried Sprite Chest. Dig it up and interact with it to claim your Sprite.

Image Credit: YouTube/Perfect Score

You can expect Epic Games to add more methods of obtaining Sprites in Treasure Hunters as the Mini Season. We could even see new Fortnite Gizmos added to the loot pool.

Where to Find Wanted Posters to Search Sprites in Fortnite (Map Locations)

If you’re wondering where to find Wanted Posters in Fortnite Treasure Hunters, you’re in luck. As previously mentioned, they spawn all over the Fortnite Treasure Hunters map, but they are concentrated in and around POIs. There are a total of 126 Wanted Posters in Fortnite, and here’s where to find them:

Rubber Resort POI – 8 Wanted Posters

The Chest POI – 1 Wanted Poster

Arlong Park POI – 10 Wanted Posters

Windmill Village – 8 Wanted Posters

Lantern Landing – 10 Wanted Posters

Giant’s Battlefield Landmark (located south of Lantern Landing POI) – 8 Wanted Posters

Loguetown POI – 12 Wanted Posters

Plunder Port POI – 8 Wanted Posters

Busy Bay POI – 9 Wanted Posters

The $.$. Rocky POI – 10 Wanted Posters

Cursed Cavern POI – 20 Wanted Posters

Loot Lagoon POI – 9 Wanted Posters

Fortune’s Fort – 13 Wanted Posters

Here’s a map to help you find all Wanted Posters in Fortnite Treasure Hunters easily:

Image Credit: Fortnite.GG

Where to Find Buried Sprite Chests in Fortnite (Map Locations)

If you manage to get a Lucky Locator in Fortnite or a Wanter Poster, you can use it to find and dig up a buried Sprite Chest. They contain Sprites that are not part of your collection (yet). There are exactly 45 Sprite Chests in Fortnite Treasure Hunters, and here’s where to find them:

Rubber Resort POI – 3 Sprite Chests

The Chest POI – 1 Sprite Chest

Arlong Park POI – 3 Sprite Chests

Windmill Village POI – 3 Sprite Chests

Plunder Port POI – 5 Sprite Chests

Busy Bay POI – 4 Sprite Chests

The $.$. Rocky POI – 3 Sprite Chests

Loguetown POI- 1 Sprite Chest

Cursed Cavern POI – 6 Sprite Chests

Lantern Landing POI – 3 Sprite Chests

Giant’s Battlefield Landmark (located south of Lantern Landing POI) – 7 Sprite Chests

Loot Lagoon POI – 2 Sprite Chests

Fortune’s Fort POI – 3 Sprite Chests

Boogie Boat Landmark (located north of The $.$. Rocky POI) – 1 Sprite Chest

Here’s a map showing the location of all Buried Sprite Chests in Fortnite Treasure Hunters:

Image Credit: Fortnite.GG

All Fortnite Sprites and Their Powers in Treasure Hunters Mini Season

As previously mentioned, there are 13 new Sprites in Treasure Hunters Mini Season as of Fortnite update 43.00, which occurred on November 1, 2026. Here is the list of all the new Sprites alongside their powers.

Sprite Name Sprite Power

Halfpeel’d Marks eliminations on the map. Effect radius increases with each level up.

Re-Pete Increases reload speed, with a chance that reloading refunds ammo. Reload faster and higher chance of ammo refunds with each level up.

Barry O’Fish Reduces tactical sprint stamina drain when in water. Gain Slap at max level.

Chester Grants a chance to spawn extra loot from Treasure Chests and nullifies fall damage. Increased chance of spawning an extra loot item with each level up.

Exmarks Reveals Treasure Maps and Wanted Posters. Spawns a Treasure Map at max level.

Wayfinfer Reveals Sprites nearby and grants more items when opening Buried Chests. Sprite detection radius increases with each level up.

Kelper Restores health over time when in water. Increased amount of health with each level up.

Sweet Dreams Grants a random item at each level, exploding with Mythic loot at Max Level. Loot value increases at each level up.

Lil’ Squibbly Jumping into a fishing hole fishes it and gives some bonus loot. Get more loot as you level up.

Lil’ Flacko Creates a small shockwave on landing, knocking back enemies. Increased knockback strength with each level up.

Lil’ Uzi Vert Jr. Generates a Chug Splash effect when restoring shields. Decreased cooldown with each level up.

Plundarrgh Opening Chest grants increased pickaxe speed and movement speed.

Transponder Snail Grants extra resources on pickup, with Teammates who also have this Sprite equipped receiving some extra resources as well. Increased amount of resources received at each level up.

Expect more Sprites to be introduced to Treasure Hunters later this month, during the next Fortnite update slated to arrive on November 12, 2026. That said, you should get started on collecting them.

All Sprite Variants and Their Powers in Fortnite Treasure Hunters

As of November 1, 2026, there are two Sprite variants in Treasure Hunters, with Gold Fortnite Sprites set to return on November 12, 2026. Here is the list of variants and what each one offers in terms of gameplay bonuses:

Sprite Variant Sprite Power

Fortune Reveals nearby Chests

Cursed Gives you a special bonus

That’s everything we can tell you about Sprites in Fortnite Treasure Hunters. We will update information as new content is rolled out over the course of this Mini Season. Till then, good luck hunting Sprites!

Let us know in the comments below which Sprites you’ve been able to catch in Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini Season thus far.