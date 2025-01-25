Fortnite Expands Its Monsterverse with Kaiju No. 8 Collaboration Skins; Trailer Revealed

Fortnite just revealed a new addition to the ongoing Monsterverse; this time, it is from an animanga series. In the latest trailer today, Epic Games shared the new Kaiju No. 8 Fortnite collaboration trailer. The trailer reveals more than just one skin. Keep reading to know more about what is coming with the Fortnite Kaiju No. 8 collab.

Fortnite Kaiju No. 8 Collaboration Skins Revealed

In the trailer, we see the city setup of Japan from the ongoing Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1. From the first frame, we see a monster from the anime series. After that, we see all our favorite Kaiju No. 8 characters. While it seems like just a skins collaboration, we can expect something more from Fortnite.

Also Read: How to Get Kong and MechaGodzilla Skins in Fortnite

As per the trailer, we will get the skin of Kafka Hibino, Reno Ichikawa, and Kikoru Shinomiya. We see the characters in their iconic costumes from the anime series. The characters also hold iconic weapons from the anime respectively. However, the exciting part of the trailer comes when Kafka transforms into a monster.

Image Credit: Fortnite/ Epic Games

While the skins are confirmed, we don’t know if anything will be similar to the Fortnite Godzilla mode. The official Fortnite X post also mentions FORTITUDE 9.8, a direct reference from the anime series of Kaiju No. 8. Is it a glimpse at another game mode for the ongoing monsterverse of Fortnite?

This official reveal comes after we broke the Fortnite Kaiju No. 8 collaboration leaks last week, revealing new skins from the encrypted files. What do you think about the expansion of Monsterverse in the battle royale? Do tell us in the comments.