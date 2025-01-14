Fortnite Leaks Reveal a Kaiju No. 8 Collaboration Might Brew a Monsterverse

If you are gaming in 2025 with the expectation that nothing crazier can come out of Fortnite collaborations, you are wrong. Just when the Godzilla update was added to the game today, some files suggested more monsters are right around the corner. Multiple Fortnite leaks from reliable sources have claimed that there are decrypted skins, one of which is a Kaiju No. 8 collaboration.

Is Fortnite Cooking a Monsterverse With Godzilla, Kaiju, and Kong?

According to @ShiinaBR on X, Kaiju No. 8 could be the next anime collab for Fortnite. Other leakers and data miners have confirmed it by saying that it can be one of the decrypted files added in the Fortnite v33.20 update. Do not forget that in the same update, our mainstream Kaiju Godzilla arrives.

UPCOMING ANIME COLLAB – LIKELY "KAIJU NO 8" 🔥



(FOUND BY ME & @HYPEX) pic.twitter.com/EHEUggMq7n— Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 14, 2025

In another post, we also see the files of Kong in Fortnite. While Epic Games officially did not mention the king of gorillas, the Godzilla teaser shows a glimpse of a Kong sticker. This could make a crazy collaboration when Fortnite has all Kaiju in one place.

This is not the first surprise from Fortnite in terms of recent collaborations. We already had the Skibidi Toilet in Fortnite right after the Kicks were launched. Is Fortnite trying to bring all the monsters in the game to create the Monsterverse? Well, we must wait to see that.

For now, I would love to see the Kaiju No. 8 characters in Fortnite after these leaks. What are your thoughts on this news? Do tell us in the comments.