Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini Season Gameplay Trailer Released, Confirms One Piece Mythics

Epic Games has finally dropped the launch gameplay trailer for the upcoming Fortnite Treasure Hunters mini-season, and it confirms some of the biggest rumors we’ve heard this past week. The new season, which drops on November 1, 2026, is bringing the much-awaited Fortnite One Piece crossover with a pirate theme running throughout the season on a brand new map.

The latest Treasure Hunters gameplay trailer was dropped on Fortnite’s social handles on October 30, and it reveals the “Week 1” content. If you’re confused about that particular term, Epic says in the official blog post that each week a new captain arrives in Fortnite with their own crew and POI.

In the trailer, we see the very first crew led by the Straw Hat Pirates from One Piece and A$AP Rocky, who will be the first crew on the new Fortnite map called Crossbones Isle. Then, we get to see the hotly rumored “Yacht,” which is called The $.$. Rocky, and it is a brand new POI on the far east of the new island.

The next major reveal in the trailer is One Piece’s Devil Fruits, which will arrive as new mythic items in the Fortnite Treasure Hunters mini-season, including Luffy’s Gum-Gum Fruit, Ace’s Flame-Flame Fruit, and other mythics like Zoro’s Three Sword Style and Usopp’s Slingshot.

Finally, we get a sneak peek at A$AP Rocky’s mythic Shock Rocket weapon and new Sprite variants in red, blue, and purple on top of the Pirate Chest in Fortnite. To wrap things up, the One Piece crossover will bring skins and cosmetics for characters like Luffy, Usopp, Nami, Robin, Chopper, Zoro, Sanji, Ace, and Buggy to the Item Shop at launch.

However, Ace and Nico Robin will be a part of the Fortnite Treasure Hunters Battle Pass so you’ll be able to snag it when you purchase the pass as soon as the new season is out. Until then, do check out the Fortnite early patch notes for the Treasure Hunters mini-season right here.

So, are you excited about the new Fortnite mini-season? Let us know in the comments below!