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Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini Season Release Date Announced

Portrait of Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins
Fortnite Treasure Hunters Skins Showcase
Image Credit: Epic Games
In Short
  • Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini Season officially releases on November 1, 2026.
  • New Fortnite key art reveals pirate-themed skins for Oscar, Hatsune Miku, and Kasane Teto.
  • The One Piece will be part of the Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini Season.
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Epic Games has revealed another key art for Fortnite Treasure Hunters, confirming the official release date for the mini season.

Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini Season Release Date

Fortnite Treasure Hunters mini season officially releases on November 1, 2026. We also see a few characters slated to be part of the Fortnite Treasure Hunters Battle Pass, alongside an old rival from Chapter 5.

On October 29, 2026, Fortnite posted another key art for the Treasure Hunters Mini Season on X, with the caption, “Something’s out there, and it’s waiting to be found. The hunt begins November 1!”

fortnite treasure hunters release date tweet

With this, we now have a good idea of when to expect the Fortnite downtime to start for update 43.00.

Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini Season: What to Expect

We also get our first proper look at the Pirate Hatsune Miku and Kasane Teto skins, which were recently teased. Staying true to the theme, both characters have pirate attire, which suits them as they are both co-captains of a Pirate Crew. It would seem the Straw Hat Pirates coming from the Fortnite One Piece collab won’t be the only ones calling the shots around the island.

Fortnite has also given us our first proper look at Oscar, an old rival and antagonist from Chapter 5. He was first spotted in the Fortnite Treasure Hunters trailer dueling someone using swords, which could be featured in the loot pool.

Oscar, Hatsune Mikue and Kasana Teto Pirate Fortnite Skins
Image Credit: Epic Games

Based on his appearance in the newly revealed key art, Oscar has shed his ‘Royal Bengal’ stripes in favor of something more ‘Siberian’, by the looks of it. Based on his cloak, it would appear he’s moved on from The Society, and now commands his own Pirate Crew in Fortnite Treasure Hunters.

He could be in cahoots with Captain X, who we’ve been introduced to via the One Piece chest in Fortnite. Or perhaps functions as an independent swashbuckling scallywag on the new Fortnite island, looting and pillaging as he sees fit.

He most likely is going to be featured as a Boss on the island, who players can defeat to claim a powerful weapon that’s part of the traditional Fortnite loot pool. That said, you won’t have to wait long to see him in action on the island.

In the meantime, you can read the Fortnite Treasure Hunters patch notes to get a better understanding of what to expect in the Mini Season. While you’re at it, remember to check the Fortnite Chapter 7 Override Recap website to get stats for your performance this season.

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Portrait of Matthew Wilkins
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins is a Senior Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 5 years of experience in video games journalism with a degree in Communicative English and Media Studies. He specializes in writing features, with his expertise being Fortnite, Helldivers 2, and the GTA franchise. When he's not jotting down thoughts, he's campaigning in Lustria, ridding the Old World of the Skaven in Total War: Warhammer III - Immortal Empires.

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