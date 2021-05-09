Japan is getting its first gym for esports in Tokyo. Aptly named ‘Esports Gym’, the place aims to attract both professionals and newbie gamers. Interested gamers can visit the gym to enjoy gaming or get training from professional players.

Japan Esports Gym

The esports gym is the combined initiative of Tokyo Metro and esports company Gecipe. With it set to open on 19 May, this facility will even offer an aptitude test part of its online limited course that gives players a chance to join a professional esports team. The store currently has a total of 12 gaming PCs, so it’s not a huge establishment at the moment.

The esports titles focused in the store include Valorant, Rainbow Six Siege, League of Legends, Puyo Puyo Champions, and Identity V. Classes will be conducted by established champion teams in the country such as Crest Gaming, Glory be esports, and Delta Gaming.

Like a traditional gym, players can get access to Japan’s esports gym by paying a monthly membership fee. And here are the prices: It starts at 5,500 yen (~Rs.3,704) and goes up to 12,100 Yen (~Rs. 8,150) per month. Those interested to get classes will have to pay an additional 2,750 Yen (Rs. 1,900) per hour. Take a look at the gym below:

While this isn’t the first-ever esports gym in the world, it is evident that countries are gradually catching up on the booming esports industry. Such platforms will help aspiring gamers who either don’t have access to powerful gaming hardware or want exposure to professional esports players.