I love the USB-C port and don’t want to buy a new device that doesn’t feature it. The USB-C port not only allows you to charge a device but also transfer data at incredibly high speeds. If a device manufacturer supports the Thunderbolt technology with USB-C, you can even use an external graphics card. That said, if a device only includes USB-C port, which is what’s happening more and more, then you are in big trouble. For instance, I have a MacBook Pro which only sports USB-C ports. That means I have to carry multiple dongles for connecting my camera, phone, SD-Cards, and external storage devices. That’s why I am always on the lookout for a good USB-C hub. Well, the Flujo Signature Pro is something that has caught my eye and it seems to tackle all the problems. In this article, we are going to take a quick look at the Flujo Signature Pro and tell you all about it.

Key Features

The Flujo Signature Pro is developed and designed by four undergraduates from the National University of Singapore in collaboration with Flujo Technologies. If you want the TLDR version of the product, basically it is a USB-C hub that integrates an M.2 SSD enclosure. This simple and compact device solves all the problems that come with having a USB-C only device. In this section, we are going to take a look at some of its key features to show you how.

All the Ports

Whenever you are looking for a USB-C Hub, the first thing that matters the most is the ports. And the Flujo Signature Pro is full of them. Let’s start with the 2*USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports that (USB-A) which support transfer speeds up to 10 Gb/s. These ports can also deliver high power so you can enjoy fast charging on your smartphones. Then there are the microSD and full-size SD card ports both of which support the UHS-1 standard (104 MB/S).

There’s an extra USB-A 2.0 port along with a USB-C Thunderbolt 3 port with up to 100 Gb/s data transfer speed. Looking at the other side you will find a USB-C power delivery port along with an HDMI video output port which can output 4K content at 60 Hz. The port selection here is incredible. Whether you want to give a presentation, transfer files using USB drives, or transfer your camera photos, you can use Flujo Signature Pro.

M.2 SSD Enclosure

What differentiates Flujo Signature Pro from your regular USB-C hubs is the M.2 SSD enclosure. What this means is that Flujo Signature Pro is not only a USB-C hub but also an external storage device. The best part is that the M.2 SSD enclosure is easily accessible allowing you to swap the SSD. This is great for carrying a fast storage device with you in a compact format. The enclosure supports both NVMe SSD to a USB-C Gen 2 and Thunderbolt 3 USB 3.1 Gen 2 connection. If you are using the right SSD you can get transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps.

USB Power Delivery

Finally, there’s the power delivery aspect of the Flujo Signature Pro which completes the package. Since it supports full speed 100W power delivery, you can use it for pass-through charging. This will be incredibly useful if your laptop has only one USB-C port as it will allow you to use the USB-C hub while charging the device. I also love that the two USB-A 3.1 Gen 2 ports support high power deliver allowing you to fast charge your mobile devices.

Build Quality and Compatibility

The build quality of Flujo Signature Pro seems to be on par with the best USB-C hubs on the market. It’s made using the light and strong aluminum material which is used in most premium laptops and USB-C hubs. What I love about this hub is its compact size. It’s about the size of a passport and can easily fit in your pocket. You can check the dimensions in the picture below.

The Flujo Signature Pro is compatible with all USB-C powered laptops such as Apple MacBook Pros, HP EliteBook, Lenovo ThinkPads, Dell Latitudes, etc and desktops. If your computer has a USB-C port, you can use the Flujo Signature Pro with it.

Pricing and Availability

The Flujo Signature Pro is going the crowdfunding route and is available on Kickstarter starting October 11th. As it is with products on Kickstarter, there are many price tiers and if you are early, you can get it for quite affordable prices. If you are one of the first 50 backers, you can get it for only $110 which gets you a Signature Pro, a USB-C to C cable, and a Bag. If you not one of the first 50 backers you can get the same bundle for $149.

There’s also a double bundle that will get you two of each thing mentioned above for $249. Then there’s the Signature Pro Complete Pack A which brings two extra HDMI cable and a 512 GB M.2 SSD. This is going to cost you $269. Finally, there’s Signature Pro Complete Pack B for $289 which swaps the 512 GB M.2 SSD for a 1 TB M.2 SSD. If you are a bit confused, just click on the link below and check out the product.

Note: Each bundle includes a screwdriver for inserting the SSD, screws, and an instruction manual

Check out Flujo Signature Pro on Kickstarter

Flujo Signature Pro: The USB-C Hub We Need

The Flujo Signature Pro is a USB-C hub that brings all the features that you can expect from such a product and more. Not only you get ample of ports but also a high performing SSD enclosure which turns it into an external storage device. Combine it with fast power delivery features and you have something unique. If you are also frustrated with your USB-C only laptop you should back this product.