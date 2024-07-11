Amazon Prime Gaming Gives Away Three Free Games; Here’s How to Claim

Amazon Prime Day is near, meaning more free deals are right around the corner. While Prime Gaming gives away free games throughout the year, the Prime Day celebration seems bigger this time around. That’s right, Amazon Prime Gaming is giving away three big games including Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League! Learn what they are and how to claim them below!

Amazon Prime Day 2024: Free Games and Start Time

Chris Leggett, PR Manager at Prime Gaming has shared in a blog that during Prime Day, three major titles will be free to claim. The three games are Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (review), Chivalry 2, and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration. Keep in mind that these extra games will be available for a limited time.

Unlike the normal games that stay claimable for days, these will be an exception. Prime Gaming members can claim the three new Prime Day titles for a limited time: starting July 16 at 12:00 AM PT (3:00 AM ET) and lasting for 48 hours only.

These titles will be available to play through the Epic Games Store. However, that’s not all. Alongside these major titles, there will be other titles you can claim for free starting July 11.

These include games like STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic II — The Sith Lords, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, and Samurai Bringer.

Prime Gaming is a benefit for gamers to get free games and in-game items through the Amazon Prime subscription. It also gives you a free channel subscription on Twitch as well. So, if you are a gamer and want to grab some popular titles for free, subscribe to Amazon Prime Gaming and claim them.

So, what do you think of the games on offer for the Prime Day? Will you claim these games for free and try them? Tell us in the comments below.