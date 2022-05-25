Flipkart App UI Revamped with a Dedicated Grocery Section

The Flipkart app has seen a design refresh with a more streamlined UI, making scrolling through the app easier even for first-time users. Apart from the few visible visual changes, the app has also introduced a dedicated grocery section. Here’s a look at what has changed on Flipkart.

Here’s How the New Flipkart App Looks Like!

The new Flipkart app now follows a simple design language and makes the important and frequently used sections easily available. The bottom part now houses the Home, Categories, Notifications, Account, and Cart sections to easily access them without the hassle of visiting the previous hamburger menu, which has now disappeared.

There’s also a Discovery section right below the search bar for users to go for options like SuperCoins, Stores, Flipkart Feeds, Offer Zone, and more right from the homepage.

Then, the main highlight is the standalone Grocery placed right at the top. This tab will be available across 10,000 pin codes in India and can be used to buy groceries in around 1,800 cities.

Flipkart says the new app design is “based on the user design principles around uniformity, predictability, ease of use and helped build a people-first app design.” Have a look at the difference between the old and the new Flipkart app UI.

Additionally, the “My Orders” tab will now be present under the Account section, which can be easily accessed via the bottom part of the app. The new Flipkart app will help people easily switch between various categories and more importantly, won’t create any confusion.

The new Flipkart app is now available for both Android and iOS users. If you have got it, do let us know your thoughts on the new design and if it has contributed to an easier shopping experience in the comments below.