First Trailer for Dune: Prophecy TV Show Drops; Releasing This Fall

One of the best sci-fi movies releasing this year was Dune: Part 2. Denis Villeneuve’s magnum opus caught everyone’s attention with its gripping plotline and cinematography. Now, the franchise’s prequel has been teased in a new trailer. Max has released the trailer for Dune: Prophecy, the prequel to the Dune: Part 1. Instead of a movie, Dune: Prophecy will be a TV show with a total of 6 episodes, as enlisted on IMDb. 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides, before the universe knew them as the Bene Gesserit…



The new Max Original Series #DuneProphecy is streaming this fall on Max. pic.twitter.com/MvPwIhMG1U— Max (@StreamOnMax) May 15, 2024

Dune: Prophecy is set 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) and will revolve around the story of Bene Gesserit. In the Dune universe, Bene Gesserit or Sisterhood is a group of women who possess mystical powers and consider themselves responsible for maintaining order in the society. A group of Bene Gesserit was assigned to each house to help them steer clear of false ways.

The TV show will star Emily Watson, Sarah Lam, Camilla Beeput, and Travis Flimmel in the leading roles. Recently, famed Bollywood actress Tabu was also confirmed to appear in Dune: Prophecy as Sister Francesca.

Dune: Prophecy will be based on the novel titled Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Alongside the trailer, Max has revealed that Dune: Prophecy will release this fall. However, the exact release date has not been revealed yet.