Dune: Awakening Gets a New Gameplay Trailer; Here’s How It Looks

Since Dune: Awakening’s reveal in 2022, things have changed a lot for the franchise. Dune 2 (Review) is already one of the biggest box office openings we have. And now, with good timing, Funcom has released a new trailer for the upcoming Dune game. The two minute trailer shows us a glimpse at what the Survival MMO is all about and how its various features will work.

Surviving in Arrakis Seems Unreal

According to the trailer, we know Dune: Awakening is going to be a survival open-world MMO. The game is made in Unreal Engine 5.2 and looks visually stunning, just like the Dune movies. As you customize your character and jump into the game, your journey will begin in Arrakis. Explore the bustling villages and rolling dunes while protecting your outposts from Coriolis storms. You will meet various characters from the Dune movies and books along your way.

Image Courtesy: Funcom

The progression seems fun for a survival game, as you can learn skills and abilities from Mentats and Bene Gesserit. Find water and extract it to manage your stillsuit in the game. You can also create guilds and various bases along with your friends. Upgrade your bases into fortresses as you progress forward. The costume you wear also defines your loyalty to the guilds.

Image Courtesy: Funcom

As for the combat, Dune: Awakening will be a third-person POV game. You can use melee and ranged weapons along with a bunch of different abilities. You can craft different weapons, armor, vehicles, attachments, modifications, and more, just like any other survival game. As you continue further in the game, there will be infantry, ground, and air vehicles.

Image Courtesy: Funcom

According to Funcom, Dune: Awakening does not have a release date yet. However, the closed betas are already in progress. This means we will get more on the game pretty soon. The game is confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms and is available for wishlist through the official website.

With Dune 2 being a huge success, Dune: Awakening also makes it clear through the trailer that they do not want to miss out on any point. The game looks amazing, and the confirmed features are solid for a survival game. Now that we know Terminator: Survivors is also in the works, the fight for survival games is on.

What do you think about the Dune: Awakening game from the trailer? Are you excited to jump on the journey of Arrakis? Let us know in the comments down below.