Jack Black Will Star as Steve in Minecraft Movie

Slowly but surely, we are starting to learn more about the live-action movie adaptation of Mojang’s sandbox game Minecraft. Today, we bring you some exciting news, and you can already tell what it is from the title. Jack Black will be playing the role of Steve in the upcoming Minecraft Movie.

First reported by Deadline, the actor will take another video game character role, joining a brilliant cast led by Jason Momoa (Aquaman, playing Gabriel the Warrior), Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker), and Emma Myers (Wednesday). In fact, Jack Black will be playing none other than Steve.

Merely hours after the report, Jack Black confirmed his involvement in the project with an official post on Instagram. He shared an amusing post where he can be seen holding the ‘Minecraft Basics for dunnies’ book. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack)

For those unaware, Steve is Minecraft’s original and main character, which has stayed the same throughout its lifetime. Since there is also Alex, the original female character available, we presume she will be in the movie as well.

Now, we don’t know really what the story of the Minecraft Movie will be. Due to numerous directors taking on and leaving this project in its lifetime, from Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum) to Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite), it’s not certain what will be the final result just yet.

The last announced storyline was about “a teenage girl and her unlikely group of adventurers who must save their beautiful, blocky Overworld after the malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction.” This could’ve changed though.

Thanks to the incredible performances Jack Black gave in the blockbuster adaptation of the Super Mario Bros. franchise, as well as Broken Age, Psychonauts 2, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, we don’t doubt that he is the perfect candidate for Minecraft Movie’s Steve.

With that said, the Minecraft Movie is set out to be released on April 4, 2025. If everything goes according to plan and filming starts soon, we may finally get to enjoy this long-awaited masterpiece.

So, what are your thoughts on Jack Black joining the Minecraft Movie as Steve? Let us know in the comments below!