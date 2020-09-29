When Mozilla released Firefox 79 on Android, the company faced criticism over the lack of several features and limited extensions support. To address user concerns, the company added the back button with Firefox 80, followed by some other features like download manager on Firefox 81. Mozilla has now added support for a handful of extensions in the latest Firefox Nightly for Android.

In the recent Firefox Nightly updates, Mozilla has brought back a total of 10 recommended extensions from legacy Firefox for Android, including 2 extensions (Video Background Play Fix and Google Search Fixer) added earlier this month. Along with the 9 recommended extensions that were shipped in Firefox 79, there are a total of 19 extensions on Firefox Nightly. Take a look at them below:

Extensions on Firefox for Android

uBlock Origin

Dark Reader

HTTPS Everywhere

Privacy Badger

NoScript Security Suite

Decentraleyes

Search by Image

YouTube High Definition

Privacy Possum

New Extensions Added with Firefox Nightly

Video Background Play Fix – background playback for videos

Google Search Fixer – brings UI Google search from Chrome

FoxyProxy – Proxy management tool

Bitwarden – Password manager

Ghostery – Privacy-focused ad blocker

AdGuard – popular ad blocker

Image Search Options – reverse image search tool

Web Archives – view archived web pages from search engines

Tomato Clock – timed work intervals for efficient time management

LeechBlock NG -blocks time-wasting websites

You can access these extensions by tapping on the vertical three dots icon in the bottom right corner and choosing ‘Add-ons’. From the list of extensions available, you can install the ones that suit your use-case.

According to Mozilla’s Scott DeVaney, these new extensions available on Firefox Nightly will be added to the stable version of Firefox for Android in November. That said, you can start using these extensions right now if you’re willing to switch to Firefox Nightly.

Download Firefox Nightly for Android (Free)