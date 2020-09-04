Mozilla started rolling out Firefox 79 or ‘Firefox Daylight’ as they call it, in late July and made it widely available last month. The Firefox community apparently didn’t like the update and started to flood the app’s reviews with 1-star ratings. The most common complaints among users are the lack of a dedicated back button and missing extensions. Mozilla has addressed the former with the latest Firefox 80 update.

With Firefox 80, you have the beloved back button, which can also be used to view the tab history upon a long-press. Take a look at the official changelog below, although other features are already part of Firefox 79:

The back button is back. Plus view tab history with a long-press of it.

Enhanced Tracking Protection on by default

Open as many tabs as you like and organize them into Collections

Get to Private Browsing Mode with just one tap

Ergonomic browsing with the bottom nav bar

Switch to Dark Mode

Video multitasking with Picture-in-Picture mode

Powered by the independent GeckoView engine

In a separate blog post, Mozilla has provided an update on the state of extensions in Firefox Daylight. According to Mozilla’s Caitlin Neiman, the company had to launch the redesigned Firefox ‘in order to get the new browser to users as soon as possible’. Neiman also says the step was necessary to ‘limit resources needed to maintain two different Firefox for Android applications’.

Mozilla promises to bring more recommended add-ons in the coming weeks. For now, the browser supports just nine popular extensions. The company is also working to let users install extensions directly from the Firefox add-ons website.