Fire-Boltt Ring Plus Smartwatch Launched in India

Fire-Boltt has introduced yet another affordable smartwatch, the Fire-Boltt Ring Plus in India. The watch banks on the currently trending Bluetooth Calling support to compete with the likes of the Noise Icon 2, the boAt Xtend Talk, and many more. Check out the details below.

Fire-Boltt Ring Plus: Specs and Features

The Fire-Boltt Ring Plus has a square dial and a 1.91-inch HD display, which is quite large. There’s support for more than 100 watch faces.

The main highlight is Bluetooth Calling, which can let you easily make a call via the smartwatch with the help of a mic and a speaker. You will also be able to get speed dial contacts and the dial pad on your wrist. For health tracking, there’s a 24×7 dynamic heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor too, and a sleep tracker too.

The Ring Plus gets over 100 sports modes to keep an eye on physical activities like running, cycling, walking, and more. The watch also comes with smart notifications from different apps and a built-in voice assistant.

Additional details include in-built games, camera/music controls, and more. The Fire-Boltt Ring Plus has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Ring Plus comes with a price tag of Rs 2,499 and is now available to buy via the company’s website and Amazon India.

It comes in Black, Beige, Blue, White, and Red colorways.

Buy Fire-Boltt Ring Plus via Amazon (Rs 2,499)