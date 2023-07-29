Fire-Boltt Introduces New Gladiator Plus Smartwatch in India

Fire-Boltt has introduced yet another Apple Watch Ultra lookalike, the Gladiator Plus in India. This comes in addition to the Gladiator watch launched last year and brings about features like a 60Hz display, Bluetooth Calling, and much more. Check out the price, features, and more below.

Fire-Boltt Gladiator Plus: Specs and Features

The Gladiator Plus boasts a metal chassis and has a rotating crown, much like on the Apple Watch Ultra. It is also crack-resistant. It features a square 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of brightness, and AOD.

With an inbuilt speaker and mic, you can access the Bluetooth Calling functionality and even use the dial pad and call logs. The watch has a plethora of health-focused features like a 24×7 heart rate sensor, a sleep tracker, a period tracker, and a SpO2 sensor, along with water drinking and sedentary reminders. You can also monitor your steps, calories, and distance. There are over 115 sports modes.

The Gladiator Plus can go on for up to 7 days and have a standby time of up to 20 days. It also supports AI voice assistance via Google Assistant or Siri. Plus, there’s an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

The fun part is that you can also access inbuilt games like Floppy. Other features include weather updates, a calculator, an alarm clock, and much more.

Price and Availability

The new Fire-Boltt Gladiator Plus retails at Rs 2,999 for the silicon (in black), ocean (in black, blue, and orange colors), and nylon (green, orange, and sail colors) strap options. The stainless steel strap variants (in silver, black, rose gold, and dark grey colors) are priced at Rs 3,499.

The watch is now up for grabs via Amazon. So, will you buy an Apple Watch copy for yourself? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Buy Fire-Boltt Gladiator Plus via Amazon