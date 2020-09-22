In a move that’s sure to disappoint many gamers around the world, EA Sports has announced that it will not release a demo for FIFA 21. In a tweet on Monday, the company announced that instead of working on a demo, the developers would focus their time and efforts on delivering the best full game experience across all supported platforms.

According to the official EA Sports FIFA account on Twitter: “We aren’t releasing a demo for FIFA 21. Instead we’ve made the decision to focus our development team’s time on delivering the best full game experience for current & next-gen consoles. We look forward to EA PLAY members jumping in 10 days from now and launching the game Oct 9″.

We aren't releasing a demo for FIFA 21. Instead we've made the decision to focus our development team's time on delivering the best full game experience for current & next-gen consoles. We look forward to EA PLAY members jumping in 10 days from now and launching the game Oct 9. — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 21, 2020

FIFA 21 is set to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows on Friday, October 9, having been pushed back from its expected September release date due to the coronavirus pandemic. The game will also eventually release on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Google Stadia, but EA is yet to specify an exact launch date for any of that. French striker, Kylian Mbappé, has been confirmed as the cover star for all editions.

Meanwhile, apart from the latest consoles from Sony and Microsoft, FIFA 21 will also be available on the Nintendo Switch. However, it will only be a Legacy Edition, which means it will not include “new game modes or gameplay innovations”. What it essentially means is that the players will get new kit, team changes, updated menu and broadcast overlays, but the game itself would remain unchanged from the first FIFA release on the console.

Featured Image Courtesy: EA Sports