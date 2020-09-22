While Sony’s pre-order situation remains terrible, if you’re on the Microsoft side of the console wars, you’ll be glad to know you can now finally pre-order the upcoming consoles from the Redmond giant.

Pre-orders for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have gone live in India this morning, and you can reserve yours right away. Pre-orders for Microsoft’s next-gen consoles are available on Amazon India, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital. Here’s how you can pre-order them right now

Xbox Series X Pre-orders

The Xbox Series X is the flagship next gen console from Microsoft and is priced starting at ₹49,990 in India.

Pre-order Xbox Series X from Amazon (₹49,990)

Pre-order Xbox Series X from Flipkart (₹49,990)

Pre-order Xbox Series X from Reliance Digital (₹49,990)

Xbox Series S Pre-orders

The Xbox Series S is priced at ₹34,990 and is available across Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital.

Pre-order Xbox Series S from Amazon (₹34,990)

Pre-order Xbox Series S from Flipkart (₹34,990)

Pre-order Xbox Series S from Reliance Digital (₹34,990)

Xbox Series X, Series S Release Date

Both the Xbox Series X, and the Xbox Series S will be released globally on November 10 in India. You can pre-order the consoles now, but bear in mind that deliveries are some times impacted due to a high number of orders, so you may or may not receive your pre-ordered Xbox Series X|S in time.