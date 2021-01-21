While the hype around PUBG Mobile’s India return seems to have subsided, gamers in India are now gearing up for the homegrown action game FAU-G. This Made-in-India game is set to arrive on 26th January, honoring the country’s army on Republic Day. It does not come as a surprise but FAU-G has amassed “over 4 million pre-registrations” on Google Play ahead of its official launch.

FAU-G Crosses 4 Million Pre-Registrations Mark

If you didn’t know, FAU-G was announced right around the time when PUBG Mobile was banned in India alongside 100+ other Chinese apps. This Indian game went up for pre-registration on the Play Store back in November. It was able to attract more than one million pre-registrations in just the first 24 hours. This number has swelled past four million in the past couple of months and is expected to reach five million ahead of launch.

“We’ve crossed over four million pre-registrations. And this is with not allowing some of the low-end devices to register,” revealed nCore Games founder Vishal Gondal in an interview with IGN India. Gondal further asserts that no other game in India has seen such pre-registrations number. He believes the FAU-G would at least cross the five million pre-registrations mark ahead of launch next week. You can pre-register right here.

FAU-G, for those unaware, is short for The Fearless and United Guards. This is India’s PUBG Mobile alternative but it is not a battle royale game. You won’t drop on an island with 100 other players. Instead, you will fill in the shoes of the country’s elite fighting group, FAU-G, who protect the nation’s pride and sovereignty at the northern border.

FAU-G is a third-person brawler title. It will support only a story-driven mode, to start with, and the first level will depict the skirmish between the Indian and Chinese forces at Galwan Valley. We have already gotten a first look at the home screen UI, a couple of weapons, and the gameplay. You can see it in the screenshot attached above.

FAU-G + Akshay Kumar Involvement

In addition to a large number of pre-registrations, the nCore team has confirmed that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has played an active role in FAU-G’s development. The actor is said to have played the game. He has reviewed multiple builds and offered feedback on how the character should look, weapon adjustments, and a lot more.

Whether it’s a problem within the country or at the border…these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem 🦁 Pre-register now https://t.co/8cuWhoHDBh

Launch 🎮 26/1@VishalGondal @nCore_games @BharatKeVeer #FAUG pic.twitter.com/ctp5otrjLE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 3, 2021

“He [Akshay Kumar] has been frequently reviewing the builds and sharing feedback. So definitely yes, he was a part of the development,” stated nCore Games co-founder and COO Ganesh Hande in the interview. Kumar has also requested the team to add a dog to the game, which should come in a future update.

Launching on 26th January, FAU-G will be available to play on Android and iOS devices in India. So, are you ready to give this Made in India action game a try? What features are you most excited about? The different levels or weapons? Let us know in the comments below.