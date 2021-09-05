Check out the Minimum System Requirements for Far Cry 6; Releasing on October 7

After a few delays and leaks, Ubisoft has officially confirmed that its much-awaited title, Far Cry 6, will release on October 7 later this year. Now, ahead of the game’s release, the company has revealed the minimum, recommended, and ultimate system requirements to play the title on your PC. So, let’s take a look at what you will need to run the game on your PC or laptop.

Now, as expected, Far Cry 6 will support all the modern technologies such as DirectX 12 Ultimate, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, and Ray tracing. However, it is worth mentioning that you won’t need these on your PC to play the title at minimum settings.

System Requirements for Far Cry 6

So the minimum system requirements to play Far Cry 6 at 1080p and 30FPS, Ubisoft recommends at least an AMD Ryzen 3 1200 CPU or an Intel Core i5-4460 processor. The minimum GPU requirement will be AMD Radeon RX 460 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 960. You will also need 4GB of VRAM, 8GB of RAM (dual-channel setup preferred), and at least 60GB of internal storage. Moreover, you need to be running at least 64-bit Windows 10 to play the game on your system.

Coming to the recommended requirements to play the game at 1440p at 60FPS, an AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or an Intel Core i7-9700 processor would be required. The minimum GPU requirements to run the game at these settings will be AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super. You will also need 8GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, and 60GB of internal storage.

Now, for the ultimate settings that will enable Far Cry 6 to run at 4K 30FPS, you will need to rock at least an AMD Ryzen 7 3700 or an Intel Core i7-9700 processor. Moreover, for graphics processing needs, you will need at least AMD Radeon RX 6800 or an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. Furthermore, you need 10GB of VRAM and 16GB of RAM to run the title at 4K. With this setting, you will also be able to enjoy Ray tracing features for an immersive graphics performance.

You can check out the table below to get a better idea of the system requirements for Far Cry 6. Hardware and Platform Minimum – 1080p@30FPS Recommended – 1440p@60FPS Ultimate – 4K@30FPS (with Ray tracing) CPU AMD Ryzen 3 1200/ Intel Core i5-4460 AMD Ryzen 5 3600X/ Intel Core i7-9700 AMD Ryzen 7 3700/ Intel Core i7-9700 GPU AMD Radeon RX 460/ Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT/ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super AMD Radeon RX 6800/ Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 VRAM 4GB 8GB 10GB RAM 8GB (Dual-Channel Preferred) 16GB (Dual-Channel Preferred) 16GB (Dual-Channel Preferred) Storage 60GB 60GB 60GB Platform Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit

So, these are the minimum system requirements for Ubisoft’s upcoming Far Cry 6 title. Although the game will release next month, Ubisoft previously confirmed that some of the gameplay elements will be missing at launch. Moreover, the developer has also stated that Far Cry 6, unlike the other titles in the franchise, will not be confined to first-person plays. The players will experience third-person views for specific moments in the game, especially when the protagonist Dani Rojas gets into combat.

At launch, Far Cry 6 will be available to play on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. So, if you were waiting to play this title on your PC, start upgrading to match the recommended settings for an immersive gaming experience.