Samsung has been working on the Exynos 880 SoC as its next mid-range mobile processor that should go up against the Snapdragon 765G from Qualcomm. Now a new Weibo post from noted tipster, Digital Chat Station, has revealed a few interesting tidbits about the upcoming chipset. According to the post, the Exynos 880 will have two Cortex-A77 cores running at up to 2GHz and six A55 cores running at 1.8GHz. It will also reportedly have an integrated 5G modem and a Mali-G76 GPU, but there’s no further details as of now.

One of the first smartphones to be powered by the Exynos 880 might be the Vivo Y70s, which showed up on Geekbench this week. The device managed to notch-up a single-core score of 641 and a multi-core score of 1,814, both of which seem at par with the Snapdragon 765G. For comparison, Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 5G, which is powered by the SD 765G, is currently listed on the Geekbench database with a single-core score of 615 and a multi-core score of 1,916.

Overall, there’s not a whole lot to separate the Exynos 88 from the Snapdragon 765G in terms of their CPU performance, but it will be interesting to see how they compere with one another in terms of their graphics, camera and 5G speeds. It is worth noting here that Samsung stopped developing its own custom CPU cores late last year, so all new Exynos chipsets after the Exynos 990, including the upcoming Exynos 880, are expected to ship with reference ARM designs. That being the case, it will be interesting to see how that affects performance going forward.