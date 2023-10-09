Excitel Announces New World Cup Plan with Free Disney+ Hotstar

Excitel, a known internet service provider, has launched a new World Cup broadband plan in India to keep up with the upcoming cricket World Cup hype. This new plan, available for a limited time, will offer a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. Here are the details to know.

New Excitel World Cup Plan Launched

The new World Cup plan will cost you Rs 499 a month and offers 300Mbps speeds, along with access to 500+ Live channels. The main attraction is the inclusion of a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

This will help you easily watch the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in HD quality. Plus, you won’t be missing any of the content related to the World Cup tournament, which will go on until November 19.

Speaking about the new offering, Varun Pasricha, COO of Excitel, said, “At Excitel, much like the sport itself, we recognize that cricket enthusiasts value clarity, consistency, and speed. We are committed to delivering these qualities at every juncture. The World Cup is a moment of pride and excitement, and we wanted to make sure that every cricket enthusiast can enjoy an all-access pass to every innings with high-speed internet. Our new plan guarantees that our subscribers remain seamlessly connected to the pulse of the action. It’s a game-changer for sports lovers, and we are thrilled to introduce this plan.“

One thing to note here is that this new Excitel plan will be available until November 19, so if you want to get it, it’s time you subscribe right now. You can head to the Excitel website for more information on this.

This comes in addition to the Cable Cutter plan, which starts at Rs 592 a month if a 12-month subscription is taken. Also, there are the recently introduced Big Screen (Rs 1,299 a month) and the Mini Home Theatre (Rs 1,499 a month) plans, which offer you a free Smart TV and an HD projector, respectively.

So, will you buy the new Excitel World Cup plan? Let us know in the comments below.