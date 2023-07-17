Excitel Introduces a New Plan with Disney+ Hotstar for Free

Excitel, a popular internet service provider, has introduced a new bundle plan in India. This one costs just Rs 599 and comes with a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription as its highlight. Check out all the details of the new Excitel plan below.

Excitel Rs 599 Plan: Details

The new Excitel Rs 599 bundle plan includes a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar without any extra charges. This allows users to access a long list of content like movies and shows on two devices at the same time.

The plan provides users with 400Mbps speeds and also includes access to 12 OTT platforms (like Sony LIV, ZEE5, and more) and over 550 Live channels. This is a monthly plan and is safely a pretty attractive one for the kind of offerings it comes with.

It retails at Rs 599 a month but there are other options too. This plan can be bought at Rs 847 (a month) for 3 months and Rs 592/month for 12 months. A 6-month plan will be introduced soon.

Speaking on the partnership, Vivek Raina, CEO & Co-Founder of Excitel, said, “We have associated with Disney+ Hotstar, the leading OTT platform in the country, bringing users an exceptional streaming experience at unbeatable speed, i.e 400mbps. We are ready to fuel the anticipated growth of India’s entertainment and broadband industries, giving Indian users and families access to a comprehensive entertainment package at an incredible price. To fully enjoy the 4K content and uninterrupted live streaming of sports events, a reliable and fast internet connection is crucial, and we look forward to offering fast-paced internet combined with the best of content.“

This new plan comes in addition to the recently introduced Rs 999 plan, which includes 300Mbps speeds, access to 6 OTT apps, and more than 300 Live TV channels. This comes with a 32-inch frameless smart LED TV, which is HD-ready and supports Android 9, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, 2 10W speakers, and more.