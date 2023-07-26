Excitel Introduces New ‘Cable-Cutter Plan’ Starting at Rs 592/Month

Excitel has introduced a new ‘Cable-Cutter’ broadband plan in India, which includes access to high-speed internet and various OTT platforms. The plan starts at Rs 592 a month, which can be a great deal. Check out the details below.

New Excitel Plan: Benefits

The new Excitel plan provides users with 400Mbps high-speed internet and includes access to 12 OTT apps like Disney+ Hostar, ZEE5, SonyLiv, Hungama Play, and much more. There’s access to more than 550 Live channels too.

The plan is priced at Rs 592 a month if bought for 12 months in one go. There’s an option to purchase the plan for 3 months, costing Rs 847 a month. An option to get for 6 months is also there but there’s no word on its pricing.

Vivek Raina, Co-founder and CEO, Excitel, shared his thoughts on the Cable Cutter Plan, saying, “We are thrilled to launch our Cable Cutter Plan, a true game-changer in the home broadband and Cable TV arena. The ever-increasing popularity of OTT platforms and the soaring costs of traditional cable TV services have driven us to create a comprehensive solution for our customers. Our cable Cutter Plan offers a seamless blend of Live TV, OTT content, and lightning-fast internet speeds, all bundled together at an affordable price point, the perfect fusion of convenience, variety, and affordability, catering to the ever-evolving entertainment needs of consumers. This, we believe, will empower users to regain control of their entertainment choices and enjoy an unparalleled viewing experience.“

This is similar to the recently introduced plan, which offers the same benefits and includes free access to Disney+ Hotstar. Excitel also has the Kickstarter plan with 200Mbps data, starting at Rs 424 a month and the Beast plan with 300Mbps speeds and a starting price of Rs 474 per month.

So, will you go for the new Excitel broadband plan? Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments section below.