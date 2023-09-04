Excitel Introduces New Plans That Can Help You Score a Smart TV or Projector

Excitel has brought two new broadband plans for people in India as part of the Big Screen Bonanza offer. Apart from including high-speed data, these plans can help you get a smart TV or an HD projector. Have a look at the details.

New Excitel Plans: Details

Excitel has the new Big Screen and the Mini Home Theatre plans, both of which offer 400Mbps high-speed unlimited data. Plus, there’s access to 16 OTT apps like Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, AltBalaji, Discovery Channel+, and more, along with over 550 live channels.

The interesting part is that the Big Screen plan includes a 32-inch Wybor smart TV (WHS-C9) with a frameless design. This plan is priced at Rs 1,299 a month.

The other plan offers a Full HD projector (K9 Pro-Max Automatic by E-Gate. It provides you with autofocus, dual Wi-Fi, and up to 200 inches of viewing experience. This costs Rs 1,499 per month.

Commenting on the launch, Varun Pasricha, COO of Excitel, said, “What started as an innovative concept to bring a fresh perspective to the entertainment landscape with exceptional yet affordable internet plans has become bigger and larger. Our decision to expand the ‘Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi Plan’ PAN India as BIG Screen Plan aims to offer users the luxury of uninterrupted and high-speed home entertainment with free OTT subscriptions, TV sets, and Projectors.

This comes in addition to the recent Cable Cutter plan with up to 400 Mbps and a range of 12

premium OTT Channels, and 500+ Live channels. The plan has a starting price of Rs 592 a month.

For those who don’t know, the new Smart TV plan started off as a pilot plan in April 2023 and then reached Delhi. This is now available in more than 35 cities in the country and could soon reach more cities. So, will you go for the new Big Screen Bonanza plans? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.