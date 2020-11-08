Elon Musk, the eccentric founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX pulled yet another rabbit from the hat with the launch of Tesla-branded tequila. Well, you heard it right. We have seen Musk come up with Tesla-branded shorts. Now, he is going from making explosive rockets and modern EVs to try his luck in the liquor business.

The tequila, dubbed as “Teslaquila” (just Elon things), actually started out as an April Fools joke among the employees of Tesla back in 2018. Since then, Musk had shared several images on Twitter (below), referencing its new tequila brand. Following these images, he filed a trademark for the name and said that it is coming soon for Tesla lovers.

Teslaquila coming soon … https://t.co/AtoVGOtvVR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2018

Now, the company is taking orders for Teslaquila, and consumers in the States can order up to two bottles for themselves from its official website. However, do keep in mind that two bottles of the Tesla tequila will cost you $500 big bucks.

The expensive price tag of $250 a bottle is a result of the premium quality liquor which the company promises to deliver. As per the promotional materials, the Teslaquila is “an exclusive, small-batch premium 100% de agave tequila añejo.”

Añejo, if you don’t know, is a type of tequila that is conventionally kept for one to three years to age. However, this one was aged for 15 months.

Nonetheless, the company made a pretty cool lightning-shaped bottle to contain the tequila. And after you finish the booze inside the unique bottle, you can keep it as a showpiece in your collection.

Unfortunately, the Teslaquila is not available in India, as expected. Moreover, in the US also, it is available in select states due to “industry regulations”.