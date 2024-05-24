Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Images Leak: New Environments Unveiled

At this point, one of the most anticipated expansion launches is Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. While everyone waits with bated breath for the DLC launch, it seems we might have more to glimpse over. That’s right! We have a new set of images for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree that appear to have leaked online.

The Elden Ring images were first shared on the Korean website Ruliweb just a few days after Erdtree’s story trailer went live. The leaked set of images doesn’t give away anything substantial about the upcoming game’s story. The images instead showcase environments you’ll travel through in the Eldern Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

One image shows a dilapidated house in the middle of the swamp shown in the first Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree trailer. Another shows a large field with blue grasses and flowers. It looks like your average Limgrave field, but only blue.

Yet another shows a large location with huge pillars standing apart. Some of them even have waterfalls. There’s also an image of what seems to be a dungeon, with some pots hanging from its ceiling. There are many more.

While there isn’t much else to go on, it does give us an idea of locations that might possibly be in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Furthermore, I am even more excited about the game’s DLC now.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree launchers on June 21, 2024, for PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Let me know if you plan on playing it in the comments below.