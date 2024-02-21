Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Launches This June

After the initial announcement back in June, the first DLC to the critically acclaimed FromSoftware RPG kept everyone in the dark for over a year. And after multiple reports of the publisher updating the Steam database, we have some good news. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has finally revealed itself to the whole world.

Bandai Namco made an official announcement, where we got the first glimpses of the upcoming DLC. The trailer gives us over three minutes worth of content in digestible sizes.

Image Credits: From Software/Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

For starters, the trailer confirms various new locations that will be available. As per the official website, Shadow of the Erdtree will take players to the Land of Shadows, a brand-new location with unexplored regions. This is the place where goddess Marika first set foot. We can see a new swamp area covered with old trees, a dilapidated house in the middle, a magma location, and a round stairway with hanging pots.

We also get a glimpse at what seems to be new NPCs. It includes a person wearing armor inspired by the Roman Legate, an NPC wearing heavy armor, sitting with a pot, and another individual prominently sitting on a throne. Of course, the trailer also confirms new weapons art and sorceries for the characters, even something that looks like the wings of the Crucible Knights.

And in typical FromSoftware DLC expected from Elden Ring, we will receive new bosses and enemies to fight. This includes a new field boss and a humanoid that carries a Lion head around, frantically fighting the players.

But the trailer’s highlight is Messmer the Impaler, a brand-new boss who will certainly be a headache to fight against. We also see Miquella, the brother of the annoying and deadly boss Malenia.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will launch on June 21, 2024, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

As soon as the stream ended, FromSoftware officially opened up the pre-orders for the DLC on every platform. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is priced at $39.99 on every platform. Pre-ordering the DLC will give you the Ring of Miquella gesture.

Image Credits: FromSoftware/Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

There will be a new collector’s edition with a 46 CM statue of Messmer the Impaler, a 40-page hardcover artbook, a DLC voucher code, and a soundtrack. This will cost $270.00/249.99€.

Are you excited about this new Elden Ring DLC? Let us know in the comments below!