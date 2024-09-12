Dexter Pequel Series Receives First Teaser and Release Date

The American crime drama show Dexter premiered on Showtime in 2006, and it concluded with the eighth season in 2013. The series was loved by the majority of fans, especially those who enjoy stories with a thriller touch. Dexter revolves around a forensic technician named Dexter Morgan, who also has a very dark side that makes him a terrifying person. The series’ positive reception earned it a limited series in 2021, titled Dexter: New Blood, which ran for ten episodes, and as per the reports, a second part of the miniseries is currently in the development stage.

Besides that, fans couldn’t control their excitement when a prequel series to their favorite crime drama, Dexter, was announced in May 2024. The title of the project is Dexter: Original Sin – it will reveal how an innocent boy grew up as a brutal serial killer and when his hands were stained with blood for the first time. You can expect to get all the answers related to his early years.

Dexter: Original Sin received a suspense teaser recently, and it also revealed that the ones who have the Showtime plan can watch the debut episode on Paramount + on December 13, 2024. The rest of the world can lay their eyes on the series on December 15, 2024. Like the original and the miniseries, the prequel will also follow a weekly release schedule.

Based on Jeff Lindsay’s novels, Dexter: Original Sin will shed light on the beginning of everything. We will be given a chance to witness a 20-year-old Dexter winning his first kill in 1991. He will get guidance from his father and hunt the ones who deserve to be punished.

The ten-episodic prequel series will also show how Dexter manages to get an internship at the Miami Metro Police Department. In the original series, the award-winning actor Michael C. Hall portrayed Dexter, but as the prequel series will center around a younger version of the character, the 29-year-old actor Patrick Gibson replaces him. However, Michael will still remain a part of the intriguing project as the titular character’s inner voice.