Venom 3 Final Trailer Brings Us the First Ever Live Action Appearance of Knull

Venom 3 is easily one of the most anticipated movies of 2024 and now, we have the final trailer for the upcoming movie which will act as the conclusion for Sony’s Venom saga. This trailer takes us back to Venom’s planet where we get to see a glimpse of the legendary comic book villain, Knull, who is also the creator of all the symbiotes that exist in the universe.

The new trailer for Venom 3 tells us that Knull has sent all the symbiotes we have seen so far on Earth with the single purpose of hunting down Venom. The trailer gives us a general idea of the plot this movie will follow. It seems like as long as Venom stays on Earth, a full-on invasion of Symbiotes is imminent and a military organization is trying to capture and kill Venom and Eddie. The trailer also shows us Venom bonding with a fish which is going to be quite fun to watch.

The trailer shows us multiple Symbiotes held captive at some secret location which could potentially end up with Venom fighting various Symbiotes including Toxin, who has already been confirmed to appear in the movie. So, with the movie gradually closing in on its release on October 25, 2024, let’s wait and see what Sony has in store for us, and till then, stay tuned with us for further updates!