This AMD Laptop Has a 24 Hour Battery Life; Read More Here

Out of all the things people look for in potential laptops, one of the most wanted happens to be a large battery life. Sadly, Windows laptops are infamous for having a terrible battery life that goes out after only a few hours. However, there is a new product here to change that. The Dynabook GA83 is an AMD-powered laptop that is packed with some exciting features, including battery life that will blow your mind! Let’s check out the features of this new laptop and discuss its caveats too.

Dynabook GA83/XW Laptop with AMD Ryzen 7000 Series

The new kid on the market is called the Dynabook GA83/XW. This is advertised as a business-focused mobile notebook by the company. For those unaware, Dynabook is a Japan-based PC manufacturer. Its new GA83 notebook comes on top as one of the best portable laptops to buy.

Let’s discuss the various features that the Dynabook GA83/XW packs under the hood. Starting with the processor, this laptop is available with Ryzen 7000 Series mobile processors. There are two CPU models available. One is with the Ryzen 7 7730U (8 cores & 16 threads), and the other has the Ryzen 5 7530U (6 cores & 12 threads). For security, the company offers the option of IR facial recognition with Windows Hello or fingerprint authentication.

The Dynabook GA83/XW is extremely lightweight at 875 grams. The design focuses on being incredibly compact while also being durable. The laptop’s bottom base and LCD cover are made of magnesium alloy. This material is known for its usage in premium devices due to its weight and durability advantages. The hinge allows the laptop to be opened all the way up to 180 degrees so you can share work with other people easily. However, even with all these features, the Dynabook can remain calm with the company’s ‘Thermal Fluid Analysis‘ to optimize the laptop to handle high temps easily.

The display of this laptop is available in FHD (1920×1080) resolution, and there are three choices here. One is a touch panel, while the other two options are between a ‘high-brightness, high-color purity, and wide viewing angle’ display and a standard ‘non-glare’ FHD display. It also has AI features, such as a noise cancellation feature for the microphone and various camera effects.

Upto 24 Hours of Battery Life!

While the Dynabook GA83 comes with some well-balanced specs, the highlight feature it goes overboard is the battery life. According to many Japan-based media outlets, the company advertises this with up to a 24-hour battery life. Based on the model chosen, the range has been given at 17.5 to 24 hours. This naturally will be more than enough for all your tasks without being worried about running to the charger.

The laptop also comes with quick-charge technology that charges from 0-40% in just 30 minutes. Regarding networking & connectivity, it has a wired LAN port, Wi-Fi 6 support, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C connector, and a variant is also available with LTE (4G) connectivity.

Dynabook GA83/XW Laptop: Pricing & Availability

The Dynabook laptop is the perfect machine for a productive user on the go. Sadly, this is true only if it was available worldwide. The laptop seems to be available only to corporate customers in Japan, and the brand does not sell outside of the region.

With all these exciting features, it is definitely disappointing that this laptop is not available in other markets. The pricing for this laptop starts at ¥393,800, which converts to approximately $2600 in the US. This makes the Dynabook GA83 laptop a premium pick along with the likes of options such as the Dell XPS & Apple MacBook.

What are your thoughts on the new Dynabook GA83 laptop? Would you buy it if it was available in your country? Let us know in the comments below.