Dropbox is apparently trying its hands at developing a password manager. Dubbed Dropbox Passwords, the company has listed the app on Android and iOS with limited invite-only access.

“Dropbox Passwords provides password security by storing all your passwords in one secure place, then fills in usernames and passwords so you can instantly sign in to websites and apps. You can easily create and store unique, secure passwords as you sign up for new accounts,” reads the app’s description.

The app will primarily provide three features:

Sign in to apps and websites with one click

Store passwords as you sign in to sites and apps

Access your passwords from anywhere with automatic syncing to all your devices

According to the app’s listing, Dropbox Passwords will use a technique called zero-knowledge encryption for securely handling your passwords.

In case you’re wondering, Dropbox Passwords is not a free service. You will need Dropbox Plus or Dropbox Professional to access it. Even if you have the subscription, you can’t access the service unless you’re invited at the moment. However, that would change once the company gets ready to roll out the service on a wide scale.

Since it is quite early to speculate the entire capabilities, we will have to wait until Dropbox makes an official announcement to know if the service makes it to our list of best password managers. Provided it is coming from Dropbox, one would naturally expect it to be on par with the industry-leading password managers out there.