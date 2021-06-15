The next version of Microsoft’s desktop operating system, Windows 11, has leaked online today. It gives us a glimpse at the redesigned start menu, new widgets center, and other new features. Windows 11 even brings along a new startup sound. But that’s not all. The leaked build even includes a handful of new wallpapers for Windows 11.

We have installed the leaked Windows 11 build and extracted all the new wallpapers in Microsoft’s next-gen desktop OS. While there are two primary wallpapers (shown in the header image and left image below), the new OS brings several other new wallpapers in tow.

The new wallpapers are divided into multiple categories like Glow, Flow, Sunrise, and Windows. We have included a couple of wallpapers here to give you an idea of what to expect. The download link for the complete set of Windows 11 wallpapers can be found below.

Download Windows 11 Wallpapers

Besides the home screen and lock screen wallpapers, Microsoft also bundles background images for the touch keyboard in Windows 11. It will enable you to customize the look and feel of the keyboard on a touch-based Windows device. You can head over to the XDA Developer’s website to gain access to these keyboard background images.

Well, there’s a plethora of new features in the next version of Windows. We are testing out the leaked build at the moment and will bring you an in-depth look at all the new features really soon. So, stay tuned for more details.