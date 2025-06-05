Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Announced: 4v4 Tag Battles, Eccentric Dialogues, and Pure Hype

Well, I did not have “Marvel Samurai Iron Man fighting Spider-Man in Japanese” on my bingo card, but here we are. Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls has officially been revealed at the State of Play. Debuting during today’s event, this wild new fighter comes from none other than Arc System Works, and honestly? If you told me it was Marvel vs. Capcom without Capcom, I’d believe you.

In Tokon, you’ll pick from a roster of iconic Marvel characters like Captain America, Ms. Marvel, Star-Lord, and yes, a Japanese-fit Iron Man, all reimagined with Arc’s anime-inspired twist.

This is a 4v4 tag team fighter where you only need to master one character to jump in — but that doesn’t mean it’s shallow. A 4v4 can be a great way to introduce all the amazing Marvel cast to the mix. Expect cinematic “Ultimate Skills,” fast-paced assist attacks, and massive screen-filling supers that make each battle feel explosive.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Release Window and Platforms

Set for release in 2026 on PS5 and PC (Epic and Steam), this Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls leans fully into Arc’s signature style. Yes, the same creators behind Guilty Gear and Dragon Ball FighterZ. While characters speak entirely in Japanese (which is low-key amazing), the gameplay feels uniquely Marvel. It’s dialed up to 11 with dramatic flair and beautiful, comic-style visuals. The stages are detailed and full of hidden Marvel references, and there is a shift between areas mid-fight.

PlayStation helped bring this project to life by connecting Arc System Works and Marvel Games. And it shows in the love, dedication, and polish. As Arc’s Takeshi Yamanaka put it: “They couldn’t make something boring if they tried.” We’re just at the start of this ride, but the first look has us hyped.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is shaping up to be a dream crossover for fighting game fans and Marvel diehards alike. Are you excited for this new Marvel fighting game? Do tell us in the comments.