Nioh 3 Announced for PS5 and PC at Sony State of Play June 2025

Being a fan of samurai RPG games, I didn’t realize that it’s been a while since we had a Nioh game. So, after 5 years of waiting, we finally have a sequel to Nioh 2. Team Ninja officially announced Nioh 3 during the June 2025 Sony State of Play, marking a thrilling return to the brutal, yokai-infested battlefields of feudal Japan. The reveal came with a surprise: a free, limited-time demo is available now on PlayStation 5.

Nioh 3’s official reveal spotlighted its biggest evolution yet: a revamped combat system built around two distinct playstyles. The styles included in the game are Samurai and Ninja. Players can switch between them mid-fight, adding a fun depth reminiscent of Ghost of Tsushima. This will be slightly different from the Assassin’s Creed Shadows (review), where you could only change style from the menu.

The Samurai style delivers traditional swordplay with additions like “Arts Proficiency” for boosted melee power and “Deflect” for precise parries. Meanwhile, the Ninja path focuses on speed and trickery, with moves like “Mist,” which spawns a decoy, and “Evade” for tight dodges. Together, they create a fluid, fast-paced combat loop.

Departing from its mission-based roots, Nioh 3 now features an open-field world. Players can freely explore, battle roaming yokai, and tackle new challenges like The Crucible, blending tight combat with a more immersive world.

Nioh 3 Release Window, Platforms, and Demo Details

Nioh 3 is set to launch in early 2026 for both PS5 and PC via Steam. There is also an exclusive surprise for PS5 users. A playable demo is live now for PS5 users, but it’s only accessible through the PlayStation Store and will be available until June 18, 2025. You can go directly to the Nioh 3 demo page and try it out.

Are you a fan of the Nioh franchise? With Nioh 3 officially announced, what new features do you want to see in the game?