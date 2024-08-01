Home > News > New Discord Xbox Update Lets You Watch Streams Directly from the Console

New Discord Xbox Update Lets You Watch Streams Directly from the Console

Sampad Banerjee
Image Courtesy: Discord
In Short
  • Discord's new Xbox update finally allows you to watch friend's streams directly from the consoles.
  • The new update lets you join a Discord call directly from the console without using a phone.
  • The new update is rolling out for every game on the Xbox Insider program.

Discord has become a vital communication software for gamers, and its arrival on PlayStation and Xbox opened many possibilities. After all, you can finally talk directly with your friends while playing games on PC directly from the consoles. It now seems things are improving even more for consoles! Discord has launched a new update on Xbox that will let gamers do a whole lot more with it.

Per the official press release shared, Discord is improving the overall experience on Xbox consoles. This includes Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The new Discord Xbox update will let Xbox gamers watch their friend’s streams directly from the console.

It doesn’t matter whether your friends are streaming a game from PC, console, or even mobile. You can watch any stream if you have an account and are logged into a server. This is a handy feature, as you couldn’t do it previously.

Similarly, your Xbox friends list will include all your friends chatting in a voice channel under the “Happening Now” tab. And yes, you don’t need a mobile phone to join these voice calls and chat with them. Yes, Discord is finally bringing native voice calls to Xbox consoles, letting you speak with your friends on a server directly from the console!

These updates are rolling out for gamers enrolled in the Xbox Insider program. While there isn’t a fixed date for this update’s release on other platforms, we can expect it soon enough. So, overall, this is a good update after the arrival of Discord on Xbox and the update that allowed you to stream games from your console to Discord.

Want to know how to get started? Learn how to install and use Discord on Xbox here. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

SOURCE Discord
#Tags
#Discord

Sampad Banerjee

Meet Sampad, Beebom's in-house video game enthusiast and writer. With two years of freelance experience, he has passionately crafted articles about the games he loves. You can find his writings on Sportskeeda, Gamingbolt, and GGTalks. During work hours, he covers the latest gaming news, creates how-to guides, and occasionally shares video game reviews. In his free time, he enjoys building Gundam model kits, planning his next cosplay, and play his favorite RPG games.

