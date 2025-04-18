Discord Adds Age Verification Checks to Limit Access to Sensitive Content

Discord is a hub for gamers, nerds, and geeks alike, some of whom are likely to be underage. But much like any social media platform, it hosts a variety of content. Some of which aren’t age-appropriate and shouldn’t be subjected to a younger audience. So as a measure to curb that, Discord is introducing a new face or ID scanning option for age verification.

As a part of a new experiment, Discord is rolling out new face and ID requirements for users who haven’t verified their age on the app previously. This will be a one-time process. Discord will either require you to scan your face or a valid ID to allow or restrict access to sensitive media on the platform.

Image Credit: Discord

These new options will only show up when a user tries to watch explicit content, that’s flagged by Discord’s sensitive media server. The other trigger occurs when the user tries to change the filter settings. This will blur or block such content from showing up.

Discord face recognition software should be able to tell your age by looking at your face. However, if the app incorrectly guesses your age, then you can retry the process or ask for a manual review. They also clarified that any of your biometric or ID data isn’t stored on their servers. It is deleted once the verification completes.

The reason for this measure appears to be a response to the U.K.’s Online Safety Act, which requires platforms to introduce strict age verification measures. What do you think of this new age verification measure by Discord? Do you think they should bring it to other regions as well? Let us know in the comments below.