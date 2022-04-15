Details on Apple’s Upcoming M2 Chip and List of Devices Powered By It Leaked

Apple is highly expected to deliver a number of Macs this year, and a new report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman mentions nine Macs with a few details on the chips that will power these new Mac models. These new Macs will come in addition to the Mac Studio, which was recently introduced by Apple. Here are the details you should know.

2022 Mac Roadmap Leaked

Gurman suggests that Apple will soon launch the next-gen M2 chip, which could have Max and Pro variants, much as it happened with the first-gen M1 chips.

The M2 chip will most likely power the rumored MacBook Air and the entry-level MacBook Pro. This is contradictory to what we’ve heard before. To recall, the redesigned MacBook Air was previously expected to come with the M1 chip.

There will be a Mac Mini and a Mac Pro too, both of which will be powered by the M2 chip. Details on the chip aren’t available just yet, but it could feature a 10-core GPU and a number of performance and efficiency improvements as well.

Apple is also expected to launch 14-inch and 16-inch variants of the MacBook Pro, which are likely to be powered by the M2 Pro and the M2 Max chips. The Apple M2 Max silicon could have 12 CPU cores and 38 GPU cores. We don’t have much information on the M2 Pro, although, Gurman hints at it powering the Mac Mini too.

Additionally, a new Mac Pro is also on the cards, which could be powered by the M1 Ultra successor, possibly called the M2 Ultra. There’s no word on a new iMac model, though.

These new Macs are expected to be introduced throughout the year. So, don’t expect Apple to launch them all at once. Currently, there’s no word on the launch timeline. It remains to be seen how these 2022 Macs turn out to be, so stay tuned with us for further information, be it rumors or some official ones. Also, let us know your thoughts on this leak in the comments below!

Featured Image: Representation of MacBook Pro 2021