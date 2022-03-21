Redesigned MacBook Air Launch Timeline Tipped; New MacBook Pro Might Be Delayed

Apple is expected to introduce a bunch of new Macs this year. It recently launched the Mac Studio and Studio Display at its 2022 Spring event and products like the rumored MacBook Air, a new MacBook Pro, and more are in the pipeline. We now have details on the launch timeline of its new MacBook Air and even the Pro. Here’s a look at the details.

2022 MacBook Air Launch in H2 2022

As part of the latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman has revealed that Apple will launch the redesigned MacBook Air in the second half of this year. The 2022 MacBook Air has been rumored for a while now and was earlier expected to make its entry at the recently concluded Apple Spring event but got delayed.

Ming-Chi Kuo has sort of corroborated this, suggesting that the new MacBook Air’s mass production could begin in either late Q2 or early Q3 of this year, and there are chances it may launch in September. Hence, we can expect Apple to release the new MacBook Air alongside the upcoming iPhone 14 series.

There are also chances that it may launch sometime in November to align the launch timeline with that of the MacBook Air with the M1 chip back in 2020.

For those who don’t know, the MacBook Air 2022 is speculated to feature a new design, which could be more on the lines of the MacBook Pro design. It is likely to come with the M1 chip, although, previous rumors have hinted at the presence of an M2 SoC. It is also expected to feature a number of improvements and have multiple color options.

More Macs Coming Too

As for the new MacBook Pro with 14-inch and 16-inch screen size options, it is likely to launch in 2023, as opposed to the expected launch timeline of 2022. These two could launch with the alleged M2 Pro and the M2 Max chips, respectively. That said, this year will still see the launch of a new MacBook Pro, and it could be an inexpensive 13-inch variant with the unannounced M2 chip.

Other possible Mac devices could be the Mac Pro, the Mac mini, a new iPad Pro, and iMac models. These are likely to feature the M2 chip, suggesting that Apple will refresh its M chipsets every two years.

However, you should know that these details are still rumors and we don’t have anything concrete with us. Hence, we will have to wait for official details to pop up and keep you updated on the upcoming MacBook Air. Stay tuned and let us know your thoughts on the upcoming Macs in the comments below.